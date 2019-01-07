PUYALLUP VALLEY — Reese Tynkila followed Wednesday’s 32-point game with a 29-point performance at Chief Leschi Friday, Jan. 4. But the Fishermen, who beat the Warriors by 39 in the season opener, lost 62-55 this time.
Back in the opener, Ilwaco exploited Warrior turnovers to fuel a dominant fast-break game, but this time Leschi took better care of the ball.
Ilwaco had only three steals, and the Warriors committed just 13 turnovers. Ilwaco found itself completely reliant on Tynkila, who had 19 of the team’s 23 first-half points. John Glenn joined Tynkila in double figures by scoring eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Leschi improved to 3-6 in the Pacific League, while Ilwaco fell to 7-3.
Ilwaco will host South Bend Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
