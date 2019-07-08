Two Comet football players and one Fisherman were named to the roster for a senior all-star game, the Freedom Bowl. Naselle quarterback Cole Dorman and lineman Vince Fauver and Ilwaco tight end Jeb Sheldon were among 48 regional players invited to the July 13 game put on by the Shriners fraternal organization. The game, held in Vancouver, will raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The top seniors from throughout Southwest Washington were selected. The game will be between players from the east portion of the region, such as Battle Ground and Union, and the west, including Ilwaco and Naselle.
