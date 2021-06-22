MOSES LAKE — Ilwaco High School senior Madalynn Yates and junior Ayrianna Walters both qualified with their horses for the 2021 High School Rodeo State Finals.
To qualify, they had to place in the top 10% in their district after three meets. Yates qualified in barrels and Walters qualified in poles and figure 8. They both clocked impressive times in competition in Moses Lake.
The girls are coached by Tracy Yates.
