The Naselle Lady Comets will play Mary M. Knight in District semifinals tonight, Wednesday Feb. 13, at 5:00 p.m. The boys to follow, also against Mary M. Knight in the same building. The games had been postponed since last Saturday.
Ilwaco's girls will play Toledo in District quarterfinals at Mark Morris High School at 6:00, with the boys to follow against Kalama in the same location. These games had also been postponed since last Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.