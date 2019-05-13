RAYMOND — Alex Kaino became Pacific League champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs and the 300-meter hurdles, Ebby McMullen won the league title in the 100-meter hurdles, Erika Glenn was first in the 400-meter run and Brandon Kuhn won the triple jump at the Pacific League championships, held Wednesday and Friday May 8 and 10. The top four competitors in most running events advance to Districts, held May 17 at WF West in Centralia, as do the higher of the fifth-place finishers in the Central and Pacific League championships. The top six in field events and the long-distance runs advance.
After tying his personal best with an 11.44-second 100-meters in Wednesday’s preliminary round, Kaino eclipsed that mark with an 11.43 in Friday’s finals. That was three-tenths ahead of second-place Evan Waara of Ocosta, who also set a personal best.
In the 200, Northwest Christian’s Josiah Salazar-Fox hit 23.17 in prelims, giving him the second-fastest top time in Washington 2B this year and edging Kaino’s 23.54 prelim result. In finals, though, the two switched places as Kaino matched Salazar Fox’s prelim time, while Salazar-Fox slipped to 23.51. Tristen Storey of Morton-White Pass has the year’s four fastest times, topping out at 22.94 at Friday’s Central League championship.
Kaino took first in the 300 hurdles at 40.81 seconds and remains the only 2B hurdler to go under 41 seconds this year.
Ebby McMullen carried on her career-long 100-meter hurdles rivalry with Willapa Valley’s Hannah Cook and Brooke Friese. In Wednesday’s prelims, Friese came out on top at 16.20 to 16.31 for McMullen and 16.67 for Cook. But all three saved their best for finals. Cook set a season best at 15.98, Friese was a hundredth of a second faster for a career best, and McMullen took first at 15.85. It was the second-fastest time of McMullen’s career, trailing her school-record 15.83 at Pacific League prelims back in 2016.
McMullen had a 35’1.5” triple-jump for second place behind a 35’9” mark by Raymond’s Kyra Gardner. Gardner surpassed McMullen to top the list of longest triple-jumps in 2B Washington this year, beating McMullen’s best mark by four inches. McMullen also advanced with a fifth-place long jump of 15’2”.
Erika Glenn won 400-meter finals in 1:03.81. In 200-meter prelims she was first by less than a hundredth of a second. Her 27.39 time was a personal best, matched down to the hundredth of a second by North Beach’s Lorin Cox, who was nonetheless very slightly behind her in second. In finals, Glenn beat her prelim mark with a new personal-best of 27.29, but Cox won in 26.78 seconds.
Glenn set a personal record in the triple jump at 34’4.5” for third place. Abby Knopski added a personal-best 33’8.5” triple jump for fifth, advancing to Districts.
Brandon Kuhn won the boys triple-jump at 42’7”. Parker Kaech was sixth at 39’5”, qualifying by thirteen and a half inches. Kuhn added a fifth-place long jump of 18’1.5” and set a personal-best with 53.2-second 400 meters, taking second place. Colton McNabb was fifth in the 400 at 54.7 but advanced to Districts by having a faster time than the fifth-place finisher at the Central League championship meet.
Daniel Quintana ran the 1600-meter race in 4:30.81, thirty-three hundredths behind Northwest Christian’s Garrett McSheffrey, to take second. Tristan Trudell made a hard charge down the stretch of the race, gasping for air as he tried to chase down fifth-place Dylan Todd of Ocosta. He finished thirty-four hundredths behind Todd but was comfortably ahead in the race for sixth, coming in at a season-best 4:46.08 to advance to Districts.
Quintana took second in 800 finals at 2:03.84. Daniel Whiting was fourth in the 3200 with a season-best 10:37.88.
Sophia Marsh made it on to Districts by just a half inch in the shot put with a sixth-place 28’5.5” mark and took fourth with a 99’10” javelin throw. Freshman Kaylee Barnett had the best discus throw of her career at 75’3”, advancing with a fourth-place finish, and added a sixth-place javelin throw of 95’1”.
Michael Rodda made it on with a seventh-place 90’8” discus throw because a thrower ahead of him was scratched from District.
Estella Sheldon reached Districts with a 4’8” high jump that tied for fourth.
Carli Kemmer advanced with a fifth-place 14:26.04 time in the 3200.
Sabrina Lessenden took second with a 6’6” pole vault. Cory Morrison was sixth in the boys’ vault at 6’6”.
Alyssa Marsh took third with a 53.15-second 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x400 relay team of Kuhn, Kaech, McNabb and Kaino took first, beating Ocosta by three seconds with a 3:38.47 time.
Ilwaco finished second in all three girls’ relays. Tazlina Thomas, Elle Personius, Knopski and Ramsey were thirteen hundredths behind North Beach in the 4x100 at 54.71 seconds. Carolina Mendez, Personius, Alyssa Marsh and Ramsey edged Ocosta by a hundredth of a second for second place in the 4x200 at 1:56.4, with Northwest Christian in first by nearly three seconds. Ramsey, Marsh, Sheldon and Glenn were second to Northwest Christian in the 4x400 at 4:29.48.
Ramsey and Thomas came up just short in the individual 100 even as they advanced in relays. Ramsey broke fourteen seconds in the 100 for the first time in prelims at 13.91, then beat that with a 13.81 in finals for sixth still eighteen-hundredths behind the fourth-place finisher. Tazlina Thomas reached finals out of prelims by just three hundredths, edged Chief Leschi’s Faith Hudson for the eighth and last spot in finals. She beat that pace in finals with a 14.01 to again take eighth, coming about three tenths short of qualifying. Both advanced with relay teams.
Knopski was three inches short of sixth with a 14’4” long jump, though she advanced in the triple jump and a relay.
