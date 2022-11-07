ILWACO — The new boys basketball coach at Ilwaco High School won’t need a guided tour to find his way around the school.
That’s because Eric McMillan is a 2014 graduate of IHS and has been coaching Fisherman basketball for the past four years.
ILWACO — The new boys basketball coach at Ilwaco High School won’t need a guided tour to find his way around the school.
That’s because Eric McMillan is a 2014 graduate of IHS and has been coaching Fisherman basketball for the past four years.
McMillan’s family moved from Jacksonville, Florida, to Long Beach when he was in the fifth grade. He graduated from Ilwaco in 2014, then studied at Washington State University, graduating in 2018, before moving back to the Peninsula. He works for the Pacific County Department of Community Development as an environmental health specialist. His duties involve permitting septic systems and wells around the county, as well as dealing with hazardous waste.
Since his return, he has been an assistant coach for football and basketball, two sports he played at IHS. During his first year coaching Ilwaco basketball, he was the C-squad head coach; he has supervised the JVs the past two years.
“I am truly excited to get started with the season to keep the program’s momentum rolling,” said McMillan, who is 26.
His mentor is Bob Enos, who coached him in high school then hired him as an assistant coach when he returned to the Peninsula. Together they took Ilwaco boys to Regionals for the first time in many years last spring, losing to a Tri-Cities school in their bid to qualify for the state 2B tournament in Spokane.
“I, as well as many others, have a tremendous amount of respect for him as he is a great role model and has taught me so much,” McMillan said.
Enos said McMillan is “more than ready” and will have a detailed plan in place the moment he begins practice. “The No. 1 thing is you know where he stands,” Enos said. “He says what he believes and what’s going on in his mind. That’s good for the kids — you need to tell them the truth about what’s going on.”
The now-retired coach said he relied on McMillan’s skill in scouting opponents’ strengths. “He is a good student of the game,” Enos said. “Last year he was a tremendous help to me watching game films. He gave me ideas.”
Summer basketball saw the leadership transition and gave McMillan one more experience with his players before WIAA winter action starts.
“I can’t wait for these guys to get the opportunity to show the amount of time they’ve dedicated to improving and getting a chance to take the next step as a program,” McMillan said.
The season begins Nov. 30 with a home contest against Wahkiakum High School.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.