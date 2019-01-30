Ebby McMullen stunned Ocosta by banking in a shot from way behind half-court at the buzzer to tie the game at 51, and Ilwaco won its regular season finale in overtime 56-53 to extend its Pacific League winning streak to 37 games.
Ocosta, which came back after trailing by 19 points, led by three points after a pair of Kjirstin Hopfer free throws with 7.1 seconds left, and looked to seal it when Kaylee Barnum stole the inbounds pass and got fouled. But Barnum missed the front end with 4.9 seconds left.
In the chaotic closing seconds, Barnum deflected another pass, but McMullen gathered the ball, broke down the sideline, and heaved up a high, arcing shot that hit the backboard near the middle of the square and dropped through the net.
With Ilwaco clinging to a 54-53 lead late in OT, McMullen came up with a deflection that forced a desperate shot as the shot clock expired, giving Ilwaco the ball back with under 12 seconds left. The Lady Fishermen hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds, and Ocosta couldn't get off another good shot.
