RAINIER — Ilwaco’s girls track team was second and the boys were fourth at a Thursday, April 11 Rainier track meet that drew ten teams, mostly from the Central League.
Ebby McMullen was in championship form in the 100-meter hurdles with a blazing 15.88-second run, trailing her own school record by a twentieth of a second. McMullen’s time was the second fastest in 2B this year. Chewelah’s Lillian Kerry had a 15.38 in March and would top that with a 14.98 at a Saturday event. At Rainier McMullen took first, ahead of Chloe Stewart (16.69) of Napavine.
McMullen added a second-place triple-jump of 33’6”, with Erika Glenn an inch behind in third with a personal record 33’5” and Abby Knopski taking fifth at 30’2.5”.
Glenn also contributed a second-place long jump of 14’11”. Knopski was fifth at 13’8”, Tazlina Thomas took sixth at 13’6”, and Sabrina Lessenden twelfth at 12’11”.
Glenn ran the 100-meter sprint for the first time, finishing third in 13.92 seconds. Thomas burst into the top ten by taking four tenths off her personal best, finishing sixth at 14.14 seconds. Elle Personius was 11th at 14.64.
Distance runner Daniel Quintana entered the 100-meter sprint and excelled with a 12.58-second mark. Colton McNabb was a flash ahead at 12.47. Parker Kaech took 14th with a 12.21. Quintana added wins in the 800 meters (2:11.4) and 1600 (4:50.4). Logan Simonson finished the 800 in 2:34.5 and the 1600 in 5:37.87.
Alex Kaino, usually a 100-meter runner, won the 200 meters, maintaining his usual sprint pace to finish in 23.57 seconds. Colton McNabb was 13th at 25.57. Kaino added a win in the 300-meter hurdles with a 41.91-second mark.
Parker Kaech triple-jumped 39’7” for second place, with Brandon Kuhn taking fourth at 36’1”. Kuhn added a third-place 400-meter run of 55.69 seconds. Kaech long-jumped 15’4.75”, and Brady Rasmussen set a personal record at 15’1.25”.
Abby Knopski was fifth in the 200 meters with a personal record 30.17, and Elle Personius took eighth with a personal record 30.76. Carolyna Mendez was 13th at 31.34 and added a 1:14.96 400 for sixth. Estella Sheldon took fourth with a 2:39.81 in the 800 meters. Alyssa Marsh was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 56.97 seconds.
Sophia Marsh had a 95’5” javelin throw for third place and took sixth with a 28’2” shot put. Kaylee Barnett was 12th in the javelin at 72’5 and 13th in the shot put at 23’2”.
Lane Wienke set a personal mark with an 88’9” discus throw for 12th place, while Adam Sonntag was 13th with a personal-best 88’7” mark. Wienke and Michael Rodda tied for 18th with a 31’7” shot put. Brady Vinsonhaler (85’4”), Cory Morrison (84’6”) and Rodda finished 20th through 22nd in the javelin throw. Dakota Sheperd added a 76’2” discus throw and a 28’11” shot put.
Sheldon high-jumped 4’6” for second place, ahead of a three-way tie for third that included Alyssa Marsh (4’4”).
Ramsey, Knopski, Sheldon and Glenn won the 4x400 relay in 4:29.81, edging Rainier by 1.15 and leaving Adna in third place. Thomas, Personius, Sophia Marsh and Ramsey were second in the 4x100 at 56.15. Carolyna Mendez, Sabrina Lessenden, Alyssa Marsh and Ramsey were fourth in the 4x200 at 2:03.
Kuhn, Brady Rasmussen, Quintana and Kaino took second in the 4x400 relay at 3:46.58. Kuhn, Kaech, McNabb and Kaino were fourth in the 4x100 at 46.74.
