ASTORIA – Ebby McMullen won the high jump and 100-meter hurdles race, Brandon Kuhn triple-jumped a stunning 40’2” in his first try at the event, and Carli Kemmer and Daniel Quintana each won a long-distance race, highlighting Ilwaco’s day at the April 6 Daily Astorian Invitational.
Kuhn, a long-time long-jump competitor who has gotten his distances over 17 feet this season, tried his hand at the triple-jump for the first time. He took third with a 40’2” mark. Teammate Parker Kaech, who had broken 40 feet in the triple jump for the first time in the previous week’s home meet, set another personal record in Astoria at 41’4”. But South Bend’s Logan Stamos, whose previous career-high was 40’10”, won with a 42’6”. All three of those marks would have been good enough to finish in the top four at last year’s State tournament.
Kuhn was also third in Saturday’s long jump at 17’7.25”, with Kaech fifth at 17’2”. Kuhn ran the 400 meters in 56.13 seconds to finish second and ran the 200 in 27.27 seconds. Kaech took second in the 200 with a 25.72.
McMullen had a 15-foot long jump to win by 3.75 inches. Her 17.02-second 100-meter hurdles won by fifty-five hundredths.
Kemmer ran the 3000-meter race in 13:47.51 to win by over 30 seconds, and added a 6:12.05 mark in the 1500. Quintana won the 1500 meters in 4:28.34, with Daniel Whiting in third at 4:37.68. Quintana was second in the 800 at 2:08.75. Whiting was sixth at 2:15.69, Logan Simonson ninth at 5:12.08.
Freshman Alyssa Marsh took second in a field of 11 in the 300 hurdles with a 54.74 and ran a 30.46-second 200-meters. Tiana Ramsey just edged her with a 30.35 200 for seventh-place and added a 14.37-second 100-meters for sixth. Tazlina Thomas was ninth in the 100-meter sprint at 14.83, seventh in the 100 hurdles at 20.91, and long-jumped 13’5.5”. Elle Personius had a 15.06-second 100 and a 1:14.51 400. Carolyna Mendez ran the 200-meters in 31.56 seconds and the 400 in 1:14.16.
In the 800-meter run, Estella Sheldon took fourth at 2:40.28. She also contributed a 4’6” high-jump.
Abby Knopski triple-jumped 30’10” for fourth place.
Sophia Marsh threw the discus for the first time and took ninth at 68’11”. She tied for seventh with a 28’5” shot put and was twelfth with an 82’8” javelin throw.
Michael Rodda led Ilwaco with a 30’1” shot put and 90’8” javelin throw, and Dakota Shepard led the team with a 79’2” discus throw.
In the relays, Ilwaco's girls 4x100 team (Thomas, Personius, Knopski, Ramsey) finished fourth of eight teams with a 57.85. The girls' 4x400 team (Ramsey, Knopski, Sheldon, Alyssa Marsh was second out of four second of four with a 4:38.73. The boys 4x100 team (Aidyn Cohen-Tjaden, Rodda, Quintana, Colton McNabb) finished in 54.09 seconds.
