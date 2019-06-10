Ilwaco High School class of 2019 graduate Ebby McMullen has committed to run track at Division II Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa Idaho. McMullen is the IHS record-holder in the 100-meter hurdles (15.83 seconds) and triple-jump (36’4.75”) and is second in school history in the 300 hurdles.
McMullen said that in her college decision, sports “wasn’t super-big. I would have chosen NNU even if I weren’t running track.” But NNU was the highest-level college to make her an offer.
While many track athletes have to specialize in their best events at the college level, McMullen may continue to be a well-rounded track athlete. “My coach has talked about me becoming a heptathlete, which is competing in seven events. When I was younger (fourth grade) I did the mini-version of that, the triathlon, which is 200 meters, shot put, and high jump, and was 20 points from reaching the national level.” In high school, McMullen remained remarkably versatile. Besides reaching State on the track in individual events and in relays, she nearly qualified for State as a javelin thrower and was a 4’6” high-jumper.
McMullen wanted to join the military but was medically disqualified. She participated in running-start at Clatsop Community College but is pursuing a pre-med degree, which will still take three or four years to complete. She plans ultimately to go to medical school and become an orthopedic surgeon, but backup plans include service as a firefighter or EMT.
(0) comments
