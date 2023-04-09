Naselle track athletes chalked up five individual wins at a spring break meet last week.
The Comets competed against 2B hosts Raymond and South Bend and 1B Willapa Valley.
Naselle track athletes chalked up five individual wins at a spring break meet last week.
The Comets competed against 2B hosts Raymond and South Bend and 1B Willapa Valley.
NHS freshman Mylee Dunagan won two events, leaping 14-0 in the long jump and 31.8 in the triple jump. She placed second in the high jump with 4.4 and fourth in the crowded 100 meters with 14.68.
Senior teammate Bella Colombo won the javelin with 94.6, was second in triple jump with 29.4 and third in the 200m with 30.85.
For the boys, Brayden Colombo, also a senior, won the javelin with 138.10 with classmate Tyler Kirkman sixth with 112.3.
Kirkman was second in the discus with 127:1.5 with Colombo fifth with 112.3. Kirkman was third in shot put with 39.4 with Colombo eighth with 33.3.
Junior Derek Suomela won the 400m in 54.73, took third in the 200m with 25.29 and was also third in high jump with 5-6. Two freshmen competed in the 400: Justin Moncy was third and Jason Gardner sixth.
Junior Jaden Ding placed second in pole vault with 10-6, fourth in triple jump with 34-7 and eighth in the 100m.
Next is an April 13 at league meet at South Bend then a trip to Ocosta April 18.
Naselle and Ilwaco cancelled high school baseball games amid last week’s dreary wet weather.
After playing Ocosta, NHS baseball hosts Ilwaco on April 14. WIAA just announced its state rankings and the unbeaten reigning 1B champions were No. 1.
The Comet softball team has an April 13 home game with Wishkah and another hosting Ocosta April 14.
Naselle JVs are in action April 15, hosting a baseball tournament with Clatskanie and Warrenton and a softball doubleheader against Warrenton.
Ilwaco track athletes face a busy agenda. April 13 they compete across the river at Vernonia and again April 15 at Banks. Their next meet is April 18 at Montesano.
Ilwaco softball lost 12-5 at Tenino Saturday, defeated by a seven-run fifth inning. After a trip to Chief Leschi, the squad is scheduled to host South Bend in a doubleheader April 18.
IHS baseball was also scheduled to play Leschi ahead of this week’s trip to Naselle. The squad hosts Wahkiakum April 17.
After playing Montesano, Ilwaco boys soccer team has two road games, April 12 at Tenino and April 14 at Raymond.
The golf squad makes its third trip to Cathlamet April 12 then heads for the course at Adna April 19.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.