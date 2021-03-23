CATHLAMET — The Ilwaco football team (3-2) ran into a buzz saw Friday night in Cathlamet, where an overpowering Wahkiakum Mule squad (5-0) team ran roughshod over the Fishermen 49-0 to cap an undefeated season.
On the first play from scrimmage, Mules running back Jake Leitz dashed for a 54-yard touchdown down the Fishermen sideline, leading to early 7-0 lead. It would be all the offense Mules would need and the start of a long night for the Fishermen.
On the Fishermen first possession a sizable Mules defensive front swamped Ilwaco for a safety, pushing the lead to 9-0 less than five minutes into the game.
The Mules, featuring a stable of capable running backs, scored in rapid succession, including a 34- yard jaunt by senior running back Chance Cothren and a 45-yard scamper by Leitz, his second of the game, extending the lead to 29-0.
Several Ilwaco starters were knocked from the game with injuries in the first half, including one that came on a Fishermen interception return, one of the few bright spots while Wahkiakum took a 36-0 lead to the break.
Ilwaco senior defensive end Keegan Kemmer made several stops for negative yards on defense, including a first quarter sack that pinned Wahkiakum deep in their own territory, but it was too little too late. The Mules cruised to 49-0 victory in a driving rain.
Ilwaco will graduate eight senior players, including #1 RB/QB Jackson Wilkin, #7 WR/LB Nate Hopkins, #21 RB/CB Dylan Simonson, #50 G/DT Aidyn Cohen, #54 G/DT Dakota Shepard, #68 OF/DL Keegan Kemmer, #78 G/DE Dakota Shepard, #79 T/ DE Mikey Rodda.
