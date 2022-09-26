The Naselle football team continued to surge through its early schedule with a 38-24 win at Winlock.
The Cardinals went into Thursday’s game having blanked Toutle Lake and walloped Evergreen Lutheran.
Luke Johnson ran for three touchdowns and made a significant defensive play. Jack Strange had a big night receiving with two scores and added two interceptions, pleasing coach Kevin McNulty.
“Kolten Lindstrom lead our team in rushing yardage and Jacob Lindstrom had his best passing night this season with 223 yards,” McNulty added. “Elmer Toftemark lead our defense in tackles with some tremendous hits. William Anderson played an outstanding game at nose guard and was all over the field and set the tone early in the game with a highlight hit.”
McNulty was happy with the win, though perturbed how few two-point conversions succeeded. “This wasn’t normal and something we need to focus on,” he said.
The win takes the Comets’ record to 3-1. The one loss was against Neah Bay in the second game of the season. Next up for Naselle is a Friday Homecoming contest with Oakville, which beat Evergreen Lutheran 94-32 Friday and a week earlier beat Taholah 70-0 (with the scoreboard showing 56-0 at halftime).
In action on the east side, reigning 1B champions Odessa are 3-0. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, the team the Comets have met in the last three semifinals, are 3-1, having stumbled against Entiat. The Lincoln County neighbors, which have dominated Washington eight-man football for the past half-dozen years, meet Oct. 22 at Odessa.
Ranked
Naselle volleyball concluded the week by beating Firm Foundation Christian in three sets Saturday. Midweek the Daily News reported that the Washington State Volleyball Association coaches’ poll ranked the Comets third in the state at the 1B level behind defending WIAA champions Oakesdale and Mossyrock, Naselle’s regional rivals.
Naselle’s only loss at the 2021 state tournament was to Oakesdale; Mossyrock advanced to the championship game against the Nighthawks, but lost in five sets. Mossyrock has been undefeated in the early schedule, earning three-set victories against just about every opponent except for a 3-2 win over 2B school Adna, a team that beat NHS earlier this month.
Fourth in the 1B poll was Mary Walker, which Naselle defeated in five sets to earn the fifth-place trophy. Tied for fifth in the poll was St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, a team that Naselle beat at the Sun Dome tournament in Yakima earlier this month. Other small schools earning coaches’ votes included Darrington and eastern Washington squads from Odessa, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Pomeroy, Almira-Coulee-Hartline and Republic.
The team rounds out the month with a trip to PeEll Thursday.
Racing
Ilwaco cross country had two chances to shine last week. At the Kalama meet, freshman Nora Soule placed second with sophomore Esther Thomas the next highest finisher. The race saw strong performances from runners from Rainier, Toledo and the hosts.
IHS sophomore Wyse Mulinix was 10th with solid showings from junior Jacob Mathison and sophomore Alex Valencia, both just a few places behind him.
Saturday’s Three-Course Challenge at Camp Rilea near Warrenton attracted runners from schools of all sizes from around Washington and Oregon. Athletes drew lots for whether they ran the “easy” (4,300 meters), “moderate” or “hard” trails. Ilwaco’s highest placers both ran the “medium” 5,000m course. Junior Vicente Bautista finished a creditable 21st in a crowded field. Soule was the best finisher for the girls. Thomas, sophomore Moises Mendez Hernandez and junior Liam Kerwin were among Ilwaco participants.
Thursday’s trip to Adna will close out the month’s schedule before Ilwaco hosts its lone home meet Oct. 4.
Ahead
Ilwaco’s football team endured what must be one on the longest journeys in Southwest Washington sports, traveling to Forks. The Fishermen lost 49-6. They close out a difficult month hosting Rainier Friday night. The Mountaineers are also 0-4, having lost their first three games by significant margins then having a closer 16-6 defeat Friday against Morton White Pass, a team which beat Ilwaco 44-8 in its first game.
The Fishermen soccer’s celebrations of a win in the prior week were muted by a couple of road-trip losses. Ilwaco lost 6-0 at
Onalaska then had a closer game against Winlock, losing 4-3. The girls begin their October schedule with a trip to Ocosta Oct. 3.
Ilwaco volleyball continued to have some difficult matches. On Thursday, the Fishermen host Chief Leschi then will gear up for early October trips to North Beach and South Bend.
