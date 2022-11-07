Naselle’s volleyball team will play in the WIAA 1B state tournament, which begins Thursday.
The Comets placed second in Saturday’s District tournament, losing 3-1 to Mossyrock in the championship game at Montesano. Both teams had won earlier games and were already assured of a trip to Yakima.
The Comets had warmed up Thursday by beating Columbia Adventist Academy in three sets at home. At Montesano, Naselle defeated the Taholah Chitwhins in three sets, setting up the finale with the Vikings. Earlier in the season, Naselle lost twice to Mossyrock; one game went to five sets, the other four.
At District, Mossyrock also defeated Willapa Valley, in three sets. Valley players bounced back, with their own three-set win over Taholah, to secure their place at state. They had survived two earlier loser-out games, defeating Oakville 3-0 and then Pe Ell 3-1 to advance to District. The fourth regional team advancing to state from Saturday’s action was Columbia Adventist, which defeated the Mary M. Knight Owls and then fell to Valley in three sets. The Kodiaks triumphed in three loser-out contests last week.
Naselle’s success earned the Comets the No. 4 seed at Yakima, where they placed fifth last year. They will play 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sun Dome against the winner of a game between the Adventist team and Moses Lake Christian.
If they win that contest, they would play the winner of a matchup between Liberty Christian and Odessa. A loss would drop them into a loser-out bracket, but still with a chance of a trophy. Both game slots would be at 8:15 p.m. Thursday night.
No. 1 seed Oakesdale, which beat Mossyrock in last year’s championship game, is unbeaten. The Nighthawks have won all their 18 games without dropping a set.
Willapa Valley plays 8 a.m. Thursday in a loser-out game against Grace Academy with the winner playing No. 2 seed Mossyrock.
Windy X/C competition
Jacob Mathison was the lone runner to qualify from Ilwaco to participate in the WIAA 1B/2B State Cross Country Championships in Pasco. On Saturday he placed 101st in a large field with a time of 19:51.20. The individual champion, Ciaran St. Hillaire from Tri-Cities Prep, won in 16:27.40.
“It was not the best experience,” Mathison said, describing a crowded start with 159 boys. “I was boxed in and couldn’t get out because there were so many runners with spikes.” Strongs winds blowing across the undulating golf course provided a challenge. “I almost got blown off my feet!”
His coach, Sarah Taylor, has observed the junior steadily improved as the season progressed. He was one of seven Ilwaco runners earning the League trophy. “Jacob ran well. It was a good experience,” Taylor said Saturday. “It was very windy and it is a difficult course.”
For the record, Chewelah earned the 2022 team championship, thanks to runners placing sixth, eighth, 12th, 16th and 64th. Asher Ingram, a senior from Northwest Christian in Lacey, who finished second, was the only west-side school representative in the top 10 finishers.
Big win for NHS
Naselle’s football team is advancing in the 1B state playoffs. The Comets defeated Tulalip Heritage 68-0 at home Saturday, having scored 54 points in the first half. They were powered, in part, by multiple scores by sophomore Jack Strange. There was warm applause for three seniors, Elmer Toftemark, Kolten Lindstrom and Luke Johnson, playing their final game at Reuben Penttila Field.
WIAA seeded the Comets eighth for the state tournament bracket. Next is a game at the South Bend Field against Almira Coulee Hartline 2 p.m. Saturday. The Comets have faced their opponents in three recent semifinals, winning once. The Warriors have a 7-3 record and beat Wilbur-Creston-Keller 38-34 Friday.
The winner travels to play the No. 1 seed Odessa (9-0), which is seeking to repeat as champions. The Tigers beat Naselle in the 2019 final. Last weekend, they defeated Mary Walker School of Springdale, north of Spokane, 62-28.
Kudos to soccer seniors
Hanging up his cleats until spring, Ilwaco High School soccer coach Andrew Goodwin reflected on the success of the fall season.
“Both our returning players and our new players worked incredibly hard this year,” he said. “We saw great improvements from last year, and I thought the girls had an especially great showing during the second half of our season.”
Selecting individuals to honor was tough, the coach said. He chose three seniors.
“So many of the girls had positive contributions to the team, but I’d like to give kudos to our captains Ione Sheldon and Sarah Frank for being great leaders and role models for the rest of the team, and for our goalkeeper Zoey Zuern for how much she worked and improved in her role this year. I’m looking forward to seeing the team continue to build and improve in the future.”
Three sets
Ilwaco volleyball’s season ended in the Ocosta High School gym Wednesday. The Fishermen lost to Forks in three sets. The Spartans then played Wahkiakum and again won in three to end the Mules’ season.
The WIAA state tournament in Yakima Nov. 10-11 will not have any 2B schools representing Pacific County. In District 4 play Saturday, Forks advanced to state, ending Raymond’s season, also in three sets. Adna, Toutle Lake, Napavine and No. 1 seed Kalama also advanced.
