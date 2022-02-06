OCOSTA — Ilwaco wrestlers powered their way to the Regional championships at Adna.
Eight boys and one girl will wrestle Feb. 12, seeking to earn the chance of competing at the WIAA state championships in Tacoma. The top three in each weight class will advance from Regionals, with a fourth named as an alternate to state.
At Saturday’s District meet in Ocosta, Chris Lake placed second in the 152-pound division. Xavier Smith at 120 pounds and Austyn Taylor at 285 each placed third.
In the 160-pound class, Gabe McCargish was fourth and Noah Cherry seventh. At 195 pounds, Alex Schock placed sixth and Marcus Lynch seventh.
For the girls, Bethany Martin placed fourth at 190.
Coach Larry Kemmer was pleased with nine of 11 wrestlers succeeding at Ocosta. He commended the contribution of two who did not advance. First-time wrestler Ryan Morris, a junior, faced the challenge of being in the competitive middle weights and worked hard all season, the coach said. He also commended sophomore Christian Olivo, who had to “wrestle up” at a significantly higher level at Ocosta because weight classes were limited to two from each squad.
“He has a great work ethic and strives to get better,” Kemmer said. “He is new, but he pushes everyone he wrestles with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.