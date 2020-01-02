ILWACO – Joe Nisbett overpowered Raymond with 26 points on 13 of 17 shooting in Ilwaco's 86-62. Nisbett put up 18 points in the first half alone and finished with 11 rebounds. Bubba Douglas had 13 assists to go with eight points.
For Raymond, Joseph Villalpando nailed five three-pointers, four of them in the third quarter. Tre' Seydel scored 19 points.
