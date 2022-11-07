ILWACO — Across town, witches and goblins were lacing up their dance shoes. As they practiced their plays at the Ilwaco stadium, it was evident the high school players were too pooped to pirouette.
Ron Rood’s voice boomed through the chilly gloom, cajoling teenage minds to shift from Halloween silly to football serious.
However, even a Hall of Fame coach can work only so much magic.
Nine weeks ago, the squad listed 30 boys and one girl on its printed roster. But it was already depleted after the prior week’s 23-0 win at LaConner. Injuries had taken their toll, too.
That win boosted the Fishermen’s record to 1-8.
Better 2B teams like Forks had forfeited to end seasons prematurely. So ahead for the Fishermen was an unexpected game against Interstate-5 powerhouse Toledo, whose record was the reverse, 8-1.
Understandable forfeit
The student-athletes gathered with their coaches in the high school weight room Tuesday. A few brave souls stepped up. Their vote was to end the season right there. No Thursday trip to the neutral Kelso stadium. A forfeit.
That view prevailed.
Ocean Beach Superintendent Amy Huntley didn’t attend, but related what happened. “We had heard that there was some grumbling and the kids didn’t want to play,” she said. “We pulled them together with the coaches. It was not intended to be a vote, but it was enough that we didn’t have enough to play.”
After she was updated, Huntley took some teenagers out of class for a private word to investigate, in case there were other issues. “When I talked with the boys, they said they liked their coaches.” But they faced the prospect of playing strong Toledo with a depleted squad, mainly underclassmen. “I think they felt a bit intimidated.”
So Wednesday she crafted an email to parents. “After a tough season with a number of players experiencing injuries, some decided it did not make sense for them to participate in the upcoming district game,” she announced.
The head coach, Rood, declined any comment. Ilwaco’s athletic director, A.J. Smith, referred all questions to the district office.
“It’s kind of delicate,” said Huntley, reflecting on the students’ concerns. Some worried any injuries sustained during the mismatch would spoil their basketball preparation. “I could see where they were coming from. Were we disappointed? Yes. Do we understand? Yes.”
Losses stacked up
The 2022 season for IHS football had begun practicing in late summer sunshine with its new, well-credentialed coach. Ilwaco had to reshuffle its schedule because its first opponent North Beach had too few players. A trip to substitute opponent Morton/White Pass ended with a 44-8 loss; weeks later, the Fishermen hosted the same team for its senior night and lost 42-0, its only scoreless game.
Next came the Kings’s Way Christian Knights (40-8) and the Ravens, who blend players from Raymond and South Bend (53-8).
After a 5-hour bus journey to Forks, the Spartans handed Ilwaco a 49-6 loss. While there are inevitably cuts or bruised ribs from any contact sport, one parent noted (in an online post) that at least three IHS players required more serious medical treatment. Another person said that September night’s trip home — with injured players on board the team bus — was far from comfortable.
Next, Rainier proved too high a mountain to climb, with a 38-14 loss, Pe Ell/Willapa beat the Fishermen 48-8, and then there was a happy homecoming for Napavine. The state-ranked Tigers subbed in their reserves in the second quarter, but the scoreboard still ran up to 69-15.
The LaConner win, the only game in which Ilwaco scored three touchdowns, was played in blustery wind, prompting Rood to credit his defensive players for their zeal.
Reactions
The football players’ action ended the fall seasons for two more Fishermen teams: the fall cheerleading squad and the IHS band. The student musicians didn’t miss a beat, hanging up their marching kit, eager to step into the warmer gym to provide the pep for basketball.
Huntley’s announcement to parents signed off with, “We know this is disappointing, but respect this decision and appreciate your understanding.”
That communication sparked a cacophony on social media. Comments ranged from disappointment at ending the season prematurely to entreaties to put students’ safety and welfare first.
One fan posted, “So proud of the kids that stepped forward and spoke their truth.”
