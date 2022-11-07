ILWACO — Across town, witches and goblins were lacing up their dance shoes. As they practiced their plays at the Ilwaco stadium, it was evident the high school players were too pooped to pirouette.

Ron Rood’s voice boomed through the chilly gloom, cajoling teenage minds to shift from Halloween silly to football serious.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.