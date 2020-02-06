WESTPORT – Kobe Rudolph drew contact on a 65-foot shot, then hit two of three free throws to force overtime, and Ocosta edged Ilwaco 85-82 in double OT Thursday.
Ilwaco's Jaden Turner hit a layup for a 69-67 lead with 9.5 seconds in regulation, then stole a sideline-inbound pass by Ocosta star Cole Hatton, virtually clinching the win. Daniel Whiting, who torched Ocosta with seven first-half three-pointers, missed the front end of a one-and-one with 2.0 seconds remaining. Rudolph had to put up a desperate shot from way beyond half-court but was fouled by Whiting.
Referees are often reluctant to make such a call. But Rudolph, who had a huge second half, managed to create very visible contact that effected his shot, leaving refs little choice but to blow the whistle.
With 0.2 seconds remaining, Rudolph stepped to the line and sank the first free throw through an Ilwaco timeout call. Dismissing Ilwaco's argument that the whistle should have negated the free throw, refs awarded Rudolph the free throw and Ilwaco the timeout.
Out of the timeout, Rudolph swished the second free throw, tying it at 69. Ilwaco again called timeout. This time, Rudolph missed off the front of the rim, setting up overtime.
First Overtime
With Ilwaco trailing 74-71, Whiting nailed his eighth three-pointer to tie it with a minute to go.
On Ocosta's final possession of the first overtime, Hatton drove past two defenders but Joe Nisbett rejected his layup. The ball went out of bounds to Ocosta; Rudolph caught it on the inbound, but Whiting forced him to get rid of it, and Caesar Martinez missed a tough three at the buzzer, sending the game to double-overtime.
Second Overtime
Ilwaco led 78-75 before Rudolph took over again. He drove the baseline, under the basket and flipped a layup over his head to cut it to one. Rudolph blocked a Bubba Douglas layup on a cut to the basket, then hit a contested three for a two-point lead with 1:52 to go.
Calvin Baze tied it back up, going at two defenders along the baseline, then winding and twisting his way around them for the basket.
Center Omar Luque gave the lead back to the Wildcats, this time for good, with a fade-away shot over Nisbett.
Ilwaco had a final chance trailing by three after Cole Hatton missed the second of two free throws with 6.1 secondsd left. Douglas swung a pass cross-court to an open Turner, but the buzzer sounded with the ball in the air, signalling victory for the home team.
