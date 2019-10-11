Dylan Simonson had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, but the latter was Ilwaco's only score in a 12-7 loss to Ocosta.
Simonson intercepted a pass at the goal line in the first half. In the third quarter he intercepted another pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to give Ilwaco a 7-6 lead. But a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cole Hatton to Dakota Davis with 11 minutes remaining put Ocosta on top for good.
Ocosta improved to 2-0 in league play. Ilwaco fell to 2-1.
