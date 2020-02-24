Ilwaco small forward Parker Kaech was named First-Team All Pacific League.
Center Joe Nisbett made second team, and three-point shooter Daniel Whiting was third team.
Omari Maulana of Life Christian won MVP for the second time in three years.
Kaech had a big senior year offensively and defensively. He excelled as an on-ball perimeter defender, with quick reactions that allowed him to recover position to stop drives while avoiding fouls. Kaech was Ilwaco’s go-to perimeter scorer, excelling at creating his own shot, and also featured a dangerous post-up game this year.
Nisbett, at 6’9”, had his best year as a senior. He showed refined moves in the post as Ilwaco often ran its offense through him.
Whiting’s big season included seven three-pointers in the first half of a game at Ocosta.
Calvin Baze, Jaden Turner and Bubba Douglas were all named Honorable Mention.
Joining Kaech on first team were Logan Walker (Willapa Valley), Noah Phillips (Northwest Christian), Tre’ Seyel (Raymond) and Cole Hatton (Ocosta).
