KELSO — Ilwaco’s Jaymi Patana and Serena Kuhn each finished 3-2 at the girls’ wrestling tournament in Kelso Friday and Saturday Jan. 4-5.
The tournament, one of the state’s biggest girls’ wrestling events, drew over 600 competitors. Gianna Krake and Daniela Mendez-Diaz of Ilwaco were each 0-2.
Opening against Kelso’s Andrea Gutenberger, Patana was taken down quickly but fought back for a 3-2 first-round lead.
In the second round, Gutenberger and Patana wrestled each other to the ground, where Gutenberger seized Patana by the leg, gained control and pinned her.
Patana followed with three straight wins in the consolation brackets. After a quick pin of Riley Wolf, Patana faced Denise Cruz of Toppenish. Cruz got the initial takedown; as she evaded Patana’s leg shot, she got her arms on top of Patana’s back to drag her down. Cruz followed with another take-down in round two, but Patana gained control of her leg for a stunning reversal, then finished her off with a pin. Patana then pinned Bremerton’s Jenna Adams before a tough 8-6 loss against the third-place finisher, Ebonney Bowhay of Mount Baker.
Kuhn wrestled a tough opening match against the seventh-place finisher Kiona Benton’s Nya Calzadillas. Each fought off the other’s moves for most of the match, but Calzadillas finally brought down Kuhn and got the pin after 3:43. Kuhn pinned her next three opponents, then battled fourth-place finisher Haley McAninch of Kelso for 4:17 before being pinned.
Ilwaco’s boys and girls wrestlers will compete in Seaside Jan. 11-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.