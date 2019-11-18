Ilwaco had two All-League second-teamers in its first year of varsity play.
Midfielder Elle Personius and defender Sunny Kemmer were both named second team All-Central League. Ilwaco, which plays girls soccer in the Central League due to a lack of Pacific League competitors, reached the District playoffs as the eighth seed.
There Personius and Kemmer lived up to their All-League accolades as the Fishermen unexpectedly took five-seed Napavine to overtime on the strength of two goals by Personius and strong defense by Kemmer.
