OLYMPIA – Ilwaco High School’s Ethan Personius, soon to graduate as part of the Class of 2019, will play soccer for Evergreen State University beginning with the 2019 season. He signed a letter of intent with ESU, which is in the NAIA’s Cascade Collegiate Conference. Personius, a product of the IHS boys soccer program that played its first games this spring, developed quickly as a player.
Personius, who quarterbacked the Fishermen the past two years, had football offers from the University of Minnesota at Crookston (NCAA Division II) and Midamerica Nazarene in Olath, Kansas (NAIA).
But the creation of the IHS soccer team led to an opportunity much closer to home. In a statement he released, Personius said he reached out to ESU coach John Purtteman, sending video, and Purttemen came and watched a game. “The next day, I decided to forgo a visit for a [soccer] team tryout in Montana to sign with Evergreen State.”
“I will always remember playing in front of our supportive home crowd at Peterson Field, scoring the first varsity goal in school history and celebrating our first win on the field with my teammates,” Personius said.
