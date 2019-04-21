NASELLE — Kolton Lindstrom hit a two-run home run in Naselle’s 11-0 five-inning victory over Ilwaco Saturday, April 20. Naselle improved to 10-3, while Ilwaco fell to 8-6.
Clay Bergeson hit a two-run double to cap the Comets’ four-run first inning. He led off the fourth with another double that eluded Jackson Wilkins’ attempt at a shoestring catch, sparking a seven-run inning.
All seven Comet runs in the fourth came with two outs. Warren Wirkkala’s line drive single up the middle scored Bergeson to make it 5-0. Joe Strange reached on a dropped third strike to keep the inning alive, putting runners at first and third.
Ethan Lindstrom followed with a liner right off relief pitcher Bryan Sparks. Third baseman Trenton Cox fielded it, but Lindstrom beat out his throw to first as Wirkkala scored. Then, first baseman Jeb Sheldon threw across the diamond to try to get Strange, but the ball got by Dylan Simon, who was covering third, and Strange scored, making it 7-0.
Three batters later, Kolton Lindstrom, the eighth-grade catcher, sent his first career home run sailing over the left field fence to make it 11-0.
Landin Frank’s double leading off the third inning was Ilwaco’s only hit off Ethan Lindstrom, who had his curve ball working, threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of 16 batters, and struck out eight in five innings. Lindstrom picked Frank off second base, making his throw just as Wirkkala, at shortstop, was moving to his right toward the bag. Frank, Ilwaco’s starting pitcher, returned the favor, picking off Cole Dorman in the bottom of the inning. Lindstrom was a strike away from a 15-up, 15-down performance when he hit Dylan Simonson with a 1-2 pitch with two out in the fifth. He then struck out Frank to end the game.
