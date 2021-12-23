Ilwaco wrestlers have made a promising start to the season.

The long trek to Forks was highlighted by Bethany Martin placing first at 190 pounds.

Xavier Smith placed second at 120 pounds, Chris Lake was second at 152, Wade Smith was third at 145 and Ryan Morris fourth at 170.

The next tournament at Warrenton saw Martin place second with a 4-1 record. Brianna Walls (3-1) earned third place.

Lake placed second with a 3-1 record and Xavier Smith was second at 2-1. Wade Smith placed third with 2-1. Gabriel McCargish (2-1) and Noah Cherry placed third in their weight divisions.

Also wrestling were Morris, Christian Olivo, Marcus Lynch and Alex Schock.

The Fishermen travel to Clatskanie Dec. 30 and Seaside Jan. 7-8 before a home meet Jan. 11. Another home meet is planned Jan. 29.

