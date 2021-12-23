Promising start for IHS grapplers Observer staff report Dec 23, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ilwaco wrestlers have made a promising start to the season.The long trek to Forks was highlighted by Bethany Martin placing first at 190 pounds.Xavier Smith placed second at 120 pounds, Chris Lake was second at 152, Wade Smith was third at 145 and Ryan Morris fourth at 170.The next tournament at Warrenton saw Martin place second with a 4-1 record. Brianna Walls (3-1) earned third place.Lake placed second with a 3-1 record and Xavier Smith was second at 2-1. Wade Smith placed third with 2-1. Gabriel McCargish (2-1) and Noah Cherry placed third in their weight divisions.Also wrestling were Morris, Christian Olivo, Marcus Lynch and Alex Schock.The Fishermen travel to Clatskanie Dec. 30 and Seaside Jan. 7-8 before a home meet Jan. 11. Another home meet is planned Jan. 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bethany Martin Xavier Smith Wade Smith Sport Heavy Athletics Ryan Morris Second Tournament Meet Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhite Christmas possible in county$100,000 bail for Raymond man charged with child molestationVeith mystery remains unsolvedChristmas razzle-dazzle: Williams family treats peninsula to Santa-sized showVaccinations, boosters urged as Omicron threatens unrivaled wave of infectionsObituary: Micaela Bernice GrayFeds contribute $2.4M for port rebuildNew prosecutor shaking things upWahkiakum West bringing broadband to Pacific CountyCrab season starts strong, canneries waver under workforce shortages Images Videos CommentedLetter: Say no to teaching Critical Race Theory (4)UPDATED: Massive explosion rocks Surfside (3)'Magic': Peninsula gains acclaim as psychedelic 'shroom' capital (3)Letter: Remembering polio and the Salk vaccine (2)Long Beach man injured in US101 rollover crash (1)Letter: Learning the truth makes us better (1)Coast Guard urges safety, preparedness for upcoming Dungeness crab season (1)Football semifinal: Naselle’s 2021 season ends with defeat as Comets lose to speedy Warriors, 68-32 (1)Ilwaco boys ‘enthusiastic’ with returning starters (1)Appeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter case (1)IHS planning how to counter student misdeeds (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.