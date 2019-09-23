WARRENTON — At the Tuesday, Sept. 17 Warrenton Wreck race, Ilwaco’s Daniel Quintana wrecked the field, winning the boys’ race by 45 seconds. Estella Sheldon took second in the girls’ race.
The annual 5000-meter race is centered around the wreck of the Peter Iredale on the beach in Warrenton. Quintana’s 17:59.7 mark put him way out in front of a field of 50 runners from Knappa, Seaside, Clatskanie, Jewell, Rainier (OR) and Warrenton. Knappa’s Robert Pina-Morton, who took seventh at his state tournament last year, placed second at 18:44.6.
Sheldon (23:48.8) finished 52 seconds behind Clatskanie’s Gina Limon. Alex Carper (24:56.9, fifth), Tazlina Thomas (25:15.4, sixth), Nisa Mendoza (25:28.3, 10th) joined her in the top ten in a field of 31. Kaytlenn Whelden (26:28.5) added a fifteenth-place run, helping Ilwaco’s girls to a first-place team finish. Emma Brundage (26:56.6) followed two spots behind. Daniela Mendez finished in 27:47, Alaina Judd in 31:34.1.
Ilwaco’s boys finished second behind Knappa, who dominated with five of the top eight runners. Quintana’s winning time allowed them to finish three points ahead of third-place Seaside. Logan Simonson came in twelfth at 21:49, followed 1.2 seconds later by Brady Rasmussen. Aidan Auttelet (22:31.6, 17th) and Colton McNabb (23:44.6, 28th) contributed to Ilwaco’s score. Brendan Chabot finished in 23:44.6, Griffen Cutting in 24:21.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.