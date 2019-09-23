CAMP RILEA, Oregon — Daniel Quintana took second place in a field of 301 runners from all classifications in the hard course at the Three Course Challenge Saturday, Sept. 21. Tristan Trudell at 27th on the easy course and Estella Sheldon at 33rd on the medium were Ilwaco’s other highest finishers.
Quintana finished in 19:01 in the 5000-meter course, behind Jeret Gillingham of Sandy (18:44) and a second ahead of John Peckham of Sisters, who took 15th at Oregon 4A State last year. Quintana’s nearest Washington competitor was David Lynn of Eastlake (19:23, sixth place.)
The race is one of the biggest in the Northwest and takes runners on winding paths along military training courses at Camp Rilea. There are three courses (“easy,” “medium” and “hard”) taking different windy paths through hills, woods, dunes and mud.
On the hard course, the hills are long and steep. By the time of the hard race, around noon, the sun was bearing down on runners, especially on the open, sandy terrain.
Trudell drew the 4500-meter easy course and finished in 16:44. Colton McNabb was behind him in 60th (18:01).
Like many runners, Trudell found the mud pit anticlimactic. While there is normally a deep puddle of muddy water to wade through and fall in, on Saturday the pit consisted merely of solid mud on the ground. Still, it was thick, and many runners lost their shoes.
“There really wasn’t much of a pit this year,” Trudell said. “It’s supposed to be a staple of the course.”
Sheldon took 33rd on the 5000-meter medium course with a 25:07, followed by Alex Carper (26:51, 61st). Tazlina Thomas was 72nd in the girls’ race on the hard course with a 28:21, followed by Emma Brundage in 92nd at 29:16. Daniela Mendez (23:21) was 77th in the girls’ easy race.
Logan Simonson led Ilwaco’s boys with a 22:45 on the medium course, 107th in a field of 319.
Other Ilwaco times:
In the girls’ easy race, Alaina Judd (27:06) and Ashley Chang (28:03); in the boys’ easy race, Brendan Chabot (20:03), Malachi Taylor (22:48), and Patrick Reddy (23:51); in the girls’ medium race, Kaytlenn Whelden (28:47) and Nisa Mendoza (28:56); in the boys’ medium race, Griffen Cutting (24:54), and Adrienn Gomez-Sanchez (25:53); in the girls’ hard race, in the boys’ hard race, Miguel Hernandez (25:33), and Logan Roush (25:52).
