PORTLAND — Daniel Quintana took 12th in a huge field in the gold varsity division of the five-kilometer Warner Pacific cross-country classic at Lents Park in Portland on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Estella Sheldon and Daniel Whiting were each in the top 100 in a field at the event, which drew hundreds of teams from high schools of all sizes from several states.
College teams also ran separately at the event.
The high school boys’ varsity field alone consisted of nearly 600 runners, divided into gold, silver and bronze races.
The top 27 times all came in the gold field, including Quintana’s twelfth-place 15:56.98.
The top of the field consisted mostly of runners who placed highly at Oregon’s 5A and 6A State races last year.
Just ahead of Quintana was South Eugene’s Liam Kapernick, who was 44th at 5A State.
In the girls’ varsity silver race, Estella Sheldon finished 76th in a field of 163 runners at 22:10.76. Emma Brundage backed up a strong performance at Tuesday’s Central League race, finishing 112th at 23:30.58. Tazlina Thomas took 118th at 23:35.88, followed two spots later by Nisa Mendoza at 23:37.67.
Whiting took 92nd in the boys’ gold race at 17:07.86.
Colton McNabb (20:20.53), Brady Rasmussen (20:26.64), Logan Roush (21:08.76), Logan Simonson (21:13.92), and Griffen Cutting all joined Quintana and Whiting in the varsity gold race.
Kaytlenn Whelden (25:24.53), Alaina Judd (28:01.32) and Ashley Chang (31:09.51) were all in the girls’ varsity silver race.
Aidan Auttelet (22:12.51) and Isaac Grote (32:38.01) ran in the junior varsity boys silver race.
