ROCKAWAY BEACH – Daniel Quintana and Daniel Whiting took first and second at the Bigfoot Classic at Twin Rock Friends Camp Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Quintana, a sophomore in his first season of high school cross-country, now has six firsts and a second in seven races this year, having beaten numerous runners who placed highly at State last season. Whiting, a senior who was seventeenth at State last season, showed he can stay within shouting distance of Ilwaco’s new star.
Whiting (19:41.9) was just 13 seconds behind Quintana (19:28.4). No one else in the field of 83 broke 20 minutes. Whiting, whose work schedule forced him to miss early season races, has finished second behind Quintana in two of his three races in recent weeks. Both these finishes came on steep, woodsy courses, the home race at Black Lake and the Twin Rock race. Whiting took 1:06 off his time from last year’s Bigfoot Invitational.
Estella Sheldon (26:05.2) finished seventh in a field of 48 runners, leading the Ilwaco girls to a third-place finish, behind Astoria and Neah-Kah-Nie and ahead of Warrenton, Seaside and Vernonia. Tazlina Thomas finished 12th at 28:00.3. Nisa Mendoza (17th, 28:49) Kaytlenn Whelden (22nd, 29:39), and Emma Brundage (25th, 29:53.7) contributed to the team score.
Quintana and Whiting powered a first-place finish for the Ilwaco boys’ team. Astoria placed four runners in the top ten, but Ilwaco edged them by six points. Tristan Trudell gave Ilwaco a third top-ten runner, contributing a sixth-place 22:01.5. Colton McNabb finished 12th at 22:49.8, and Brady Rasmussen added a 19th-place 23:12.3.
Logan Simonson finished in 26:27.1, a tenth of a second ahead of teammate Logan Roush. Daniela Mendez had a 32:05.8 run, Alaina Judd had one of 33:22.8, and Ashley Chang finished in 42:11.2.
