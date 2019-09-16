ONALASKA — Ilwaco’s boys and girls cross-country teams each got a big performance from a sophomore newcomer in the Sept. 10 13-team season-opening meet at Onalaska. Daniel Quintana won the boys race, and Tazlina Thomas took eighth in the girls’ race.
Quintana finished in 15:58.14, 10 seconds better than Kalama’s Addison Smee, who won the meet last year and was fourth at State.
Thomas, who impressed during practice in pre-season time trials, backed it up with a 23:38.75 at Onalaska. Ilwaco seniors Estella Sheldon (22:30.27) and Alex Carper (23:17.33) were fourth and sixth. Along with Thomas, they led Ilwaco’s girls to a second-place finish behind Rainier, who had the two leading runners, Selena Niemi and Sophie Beadle.
Logan Roush, yet another Fisherman sophomore making his debut, was in the top third of the field, taking eighteenth at 19:59.4. Logan, who ran the 400-meters during track season as a freshman, had the third best time on the team. Senior Tristan Trudell took 13th at 18:39.24.
For the girls, Emma Brundage (25:59.46, 18th) and Kaytlenn Whelden (26:30.35, 20th) each contributed to the team score. Freshman Alaina Judd debuted at 30:14.55, and Daniela Mendez came in at 32:42.07.
Ilwaco’s boys placed third out of 13 teams, behind Morton-White Pass and Rainier. Colton McNabb (20:27.52) and Logan Simonson (21:10.14) contributed to the team score. Griffen Cutting came in at 21:58, followed by Brendan Chabot (22:12.34) and Aidan Auttelet (23:54.3).
