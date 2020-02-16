Serena Kuhn and Keegan Kemmer each won an individual regional title, and Ilwaco's boys won a team Regional title while sending 10 wrestlers to State.
Tristan Walker, Aidan Auttelet, Michael Rodda, Malachi Taylor, Chris Lake, Jackson Wilkin, Tanner Brasket, Brian Sparks and Aidyn Cohen-Tjaden will all join Kuhn and Kemmer in Tacoma next weekend.
