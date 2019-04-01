Faith Richardson sliced four strokes off her career best with a 50 in Ilwaco’s golf season opener at Oakridge Golf Course in Elma Tuesday, March 26. Maggie Jacobson wasn’t far behind, shooting a 52.
Rookies Sunny Kemmer and Gabby Bellboth had respectable debuts. Kemmer shot a 61, Bell a 62.
Montesano, the host school, won the three-team tournament with a team score of 196. Ilwaco was two strokes behind King’s Way with a team score of 225.
