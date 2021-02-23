ILWACO — The Ilwaco football team gutted out a grueling triple overtime victory over Stevenson on a soggy field Friday evening.
The stands were empty but a few supporters stood on the sidelines of the first home football game since 2019.
The Fishermen battled the Bulldogs for four quarters and three overtime periods before Ilwaco senior running back Dylan Simonson punched in the game-winning touchdown to earn a hard-fought 12-6 non-conference victory, evening their season record at 1-1.
The Ilwaco defensive line stymied the Stevenson rushing attack most of the evening and provided constant pressure on the opposing quarterback.
Meanwhile, Simonson gashed the Bulldog defense, churning out hard yards on muddy, rain-soaked field.
Steady rain showers throughout the game made for sloppy field conditions and a slippery football, contributing to several fumbles between both teams.
The Bulldogs scored first the first touchdown to take a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Ilwaco answered with a touchdown on their final drive before halftime, tying the game 6-6.
The score remained deadlocked (6-6) through regulation and three overtime periods, until Simonson’s short touchdown run.
The game was the first meeting between the former league foes since 2013, when the Fishermen lost 46-14. Ilwaco will next travel to North Beach (1-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Feb. 26.
