1026 CO sports rdp1.JPG

Naselle senior Kaylin Shrives concentrates during volleyball practice. The Comets’ captain was honored as WIAA Athlete of the Week for her recent contributions to the team’s success. The nomination noted her significant leadership in other school and community activities.

 PATRICK WEBB

Naselle High School senior Kaylin Shrives was named WIAA Athlete of the Week to reward her recent performances.

The nomination for the statewide award noted that her volleyball squad logged 18 hours of travel for three matches — in addition to the Oct. 15 Adna Tournament — amounting to 22 sets of volleyball.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.