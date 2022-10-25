Naselle senior Kaylin Shrives concentrates during volleyball practice. The Comets’ captain was honored as WIAA Athlete of the Week for her recent contributions to the team’s success. The nomination noted her significant leadership in other school and community activities.
Naselle High School senior Kaylin Shrives was named WIAA Athlete of the Week to reward her recent performances.
The nomination for the statewide award noted that her volleyball squad logged 18 hours of travel for three matches — in addition to the Oct. 15 Adna Tournament — amounting to 22 sets of volleyball.
“Shrives showed off her talents by racking up a total of: 86 kills, 63 digs, eight blocks and eight aces,” it read. “She played solid with her teammates, leading to multiple victories.” As well as leading the volleyball team, she captains the fall cheer squad and is involved in a host of school and community endeavors.
The Comets’ momentum heading toward the playoffs continued. Earlier they had beaten Columbia Adventist 25-16, 25-20, 25-11, then Willapa Valley 25-15, 25-20, 25-19. They then traveled Saturday to face highly ranked Neah Bay and won 25-18, 21-25, 25-8, 25-17.
“Everything is still going well. We are very proud of our team,” said Coach Rebekah Wirkkala.
They are gearing up to welcome Three Rivers Christian School at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. Naselle beat the Eagles in three sets in Longview earlier in the month. Shrives and classmates Bella Colombo, Delaney Kragerud, Lauren Katyryniuk, Brynn Tarabochia and Amera Larson will be honored.
Naselle football’s last two regular season opponents, Taholah and Evergreen Lutheran, both forfeited. A game was arranged in Tacoma against Sound Christian, a team Naselle had beaten 60-8 earlier in the season. Saturday’s result was 76-20 in favor of the Comets.
No game is planned this weekend. Naselle’s record likely means the weekend of Nov. 4-5 will see a first-round playoff, possibly at Rueben Penttila Field.
In other WIAA eight-man football news, Returning 1B champions Odessa met Lincoln County rivals Almira/Coulee-Hartline Saturday. The result was 54-14 in favor of Odessa. The Tigers went into the game undefeated; the usually strong ACH Warriors had lost to Liberty Bell of Winthrop (50-0) and Wellpinit (56-28). Wellpinit is having a terrific season; its only loss was to Odessa.
Ocosta prevailed against the Ilwaco volleyball squad last week. The Wildcats won 25-18, 25-9, 26-16.
Seniors honored were Justyce Patana, Keira Roush, Julianna Fleming, Briahna O’Brien and Olivia McKinstry.
After traveling to Puyallup to play Chief Leshi, a team the Fishermen defeated in three sets Sept. 29, Ilwaco’s 2022 season is due to wrap up Oct. 26 with a home match against North Beach. The Ocean Shores team has had comparable struggles, although the Hyaks beat Ocosta 3-1 earlier this month, a game that featured four close sets.
Ilwaco football concluded its home schedule with a visit by Morton/White Pass.
Senior night meant Ryan Morris, who plays in the backfield, and linemen Austyn Taylor and Bethany Martin, were in the spotlight. The marching band also demonstrated its skills.
The Fishermen players had begun their season with a 44-8 loss to the Timberwolves, a game scheduled because original opponents North Beach had too few players available. Morton’s record was 5-2 coming into their second meeting, with senior running back Carter Dantinne having scored more than a dozen touchdowns. Friday night, Morton beat Ilwaco 42-0.
As the season wraps up, the Fishermen will travel north to La Conner Oct. 27.
