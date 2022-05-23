CHEHALIS — Six Ilwaco’s track athletes have advanced to the WIAA state meet in Cheney which begins Thursday,
They achieved that with performances Friday at the 2B Distrct meet at W.F. West High School.
Senior Tazlina Thomas had a 32-7 leap in the triple jump to place second and placed fifth in long jump with 14-6.
Classmate Emma Brundage booked her trip to state with a second-place finish in the 1600 meters (5:44.98).
And so did Sabrina Lessenden, placing third in the 3200m (13:47.47) and fourth in the 800m (2:41.23).
The trio of seniors ran the 4x400m relay with freshman Mya Cunningham, placing seventh and advancing.
For the boys, junior Ayden Woodby advanced with a 52.62 third-place finish in the 400m. Senior Logan Rousch placed fifth in the pole vault, clearing 11-0.
Also competing for Ilwaco, but concluding their season at District, were Esther Thomas, Kaylee Barnett, Abbiegail Williams, Sarah Limbocker and Carter Humphreys.
Raymond’s Kyra Gardner won the triple jump (35.2.5), high jump (5-6), long jump (16-2) and 100m hurdles. She was the 2019 state champion in high jump, the last year a state meet was held. Raymond freshman Karsyn Freeman won the discus and was third in pole vault and shot put.
For the boys, Morgan Anderson won the 110m hurdles and was second in pole vault and triple jump. Tre Sydel won the 300m hurdles and was second in high jump.
