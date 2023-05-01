Ilwaco’s track athletes were hitting their stride as the season shifted into its final month.

Sophomore Wade Smith had a busy afternoon at the league meet in Raymond Thursday. He placed fourth in the pole vault with 8.6 and fourth in high jump with 4.10. He was sixth in the shot put with 30.8 and fifth in the 200 meters.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.