Ilwaco’s track athletes were hitting their stride as the season shifted into its final month.
Sophomore Wade Smith had a busy afternoon at the league meet in Raymond Thursday. He placed fourth in the pole vault with 8.6 and fourth in high jump with 4.10. He was sixth in the shot put with 30.8 and fifth in the 200 meters.
Senior Ayden Woodby was third in the 200 meters and third in the 400m with freshman Cody Miller fifth; Miller was also sixth in the 1600m. Junior Liam Kerwin was sixth in the 800m.
In other field events, Caleb Brundage, a sophomore, was fifth in the javelin with 110.11, and classmate Skyler Saltzman eighth in discus with 75.1.
Madison Key, a freshman, was fourth in the 200m, fifth in the javelin with 76.1 and seventh in the 100m. Nora Soule, a freshman, placed second in the 3200m and third in the 1600m.
The squad also took part in the Jewell Invitational meet Saturday with Smith winning the 200m in 25.65, placing third in the 100m, third in the pole vault with 9.3 and fifth in the long jump with 16.1.25.
Miller won the 400m in 56.37, won the 1500m in 4:48.58 and placed third in the 200m.
Sophomore Gage Thorne was sixth in the shot with 32.7. Saltzman threw 81.5 for seventh in the discus. Brundage was seventh in javelin with 103.7.
Soule aced the distance races. She won the 1500m in 5:59.64 and won the 3000m in 13:49.44.
Bethany Martin, a senior, was seventh in shot.
After hosting another home meet Tuesday, the squad will set its sights on the Pacific League Championships at Raymond May 12.
Throwers succeed
At Naselle’s home meet last week, freshman Mylee Dunagan had a sweep in the jumps. She won the long jump with 14.4, won the triple jump with 32.1.5 and won the high jump with 4.8 with senior sister Bella in second. Bella Dunagan won the 200m in 29.81, was second in the pole vault with 6.6 with senior Bella Colombo third.
Freshman Paige Haataja won the shot put with 27.2, was fourth in the discus with 66.0 and eighth in javelin with 65.11. Colombo won the javelin with 89.6.5, placed third in the 100m hurdles and was fifth in the 100m, just ahead of Mylee Dunagan. Freshman Jessica Underhill placed sixth in discus.
Senior Brayden Colombo won the discus with 107.8 with Elmer Toftemark second with 106.3.5.
Senior Tyler Kirkman won the shot with 37.9 with Colombo fourth with 35.5.5.
Colombo was third in javelin with 133.1 (against 47 other throwers) with Kirkman fourth in 124.6.
Junior Jacob Pakenen won the pole vault with 11.0 and was fourth in long jump with 15.9.
Junior Derek Suomela had a spectacular meet. He won the 400m in 54.11 and 800m in 2:09.49, placed second in the high jump with 5.6 and second in long jump with 16.4.5.
The 4x100m relay team of Colombo, Toftemark, Kirkman and Pakenen placed third.
Naselle track’s next meet is May 4 at North Beach; also on the calendar is a freshmen invitational at Centralia May 6.
Final games
As the last games of the regular season neared, Ilwaco softball lost to PeEll/Willapa Valley 7-4 then defeated Toutle Lake 3-2. After playing Forks, the team will host Wahkiakum May 9.
After earning “bragging rights” by beating Naselle, Ilwaco baseball split games to PeEll/Willapa losing 13-8 and winning 4-1. Thursday the Fishermen lost 7-6 to Toledo. A game against Forks was planned this week.
Ilwaco soccer’s season is close to wrapping up. After a 2-0 loss to Hoquiam and a 14-0 loss to Forks, the Fishermen were to host Montesano May 3.
The IHS golfers play at Kalama May 3 before gearing up for their lone home match at Surfside May 10.
Naselle softball defeated Oakville 17-2 last week. The Comets were to play at Ocosta Monday and at Wishkah Tuesday; they have rescheduled a game against Mossyrock to May 12.
The Comet baseball team was scheduled to honor its seniors against Toledo Monday.
