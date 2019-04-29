ELMA – Ilwaco’s soccer team lost 3-0 to Elma Friday, April 26. The Eagles improved to 9-5-1 overall and 8-3 in Evergreen League play. The Fishermen fell to 1-9.
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
