Ilwaco dropped to 0-5 with an 8-1 road loss at Forks Tuesday.
Soccer: Forks 8, Ilwaco 1
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- This Nest of Dangers: Gillnetting in 1884, 1887, 1975
- Oysterville's 'Pearl' glows again
- Chinook fisherman views life afloat as public service
- New details emerge in CSN director case
- State Parks plans major Cape D upgrade
- Bill to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21 heads to governor to sign into law
- Cherishing Damian Mulinix's wisdom in life and photography
- Sole survivor of the Triumph disaster honored by Coast Guard
- New study highlights what boaters should do after the Big One
- Former nonprofit head used funds for personal use
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.