HOQUIAM – Ilwaco ended its inaugural soccer season with a 10-1 loss to Hoquiam Thursday, May 2. Hoquiam finished 10-6, including 9-3 in the Evergreen League. The Fishermen finished 1-11, playing all their games in the 1A Evergreen league. The only teams from Ilwaco’s regular 2B Pacific League that play soccer are Life Christian, which plays its soccer in the fall against Sea-Tac league teams, and Raymond and South Bend, which form a combined team in the Evergreen.
Cameron Bumstead and Jorge De La Rosa scored three goals apiece. For Ilwaco, Jaden Turner scored late in the contest.
