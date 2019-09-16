ILWACO – Elle Personius scored two second-half goals and Erika Glenn had one in the first half in Ilwaco's 3-1 win over the Rip Tides Monday, September 16. Kyra Gardner tied the game at one on a late-first-half penalty kick for the team from across the Bay.
Soccer: Ilwaco 3, Raymond-South Bend 1
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
