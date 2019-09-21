Ilwaco suffered a shutout loss at home against Kalama Saturday to fall to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Soccer: Kalama 5, Ilwaco 0
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
