Ilwaco's new soccer team drew a modest-sized but vocal crowd for its home opener Thursday, which was a scoreless tie until Montesano scored two goals in the final three minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs pulled away with three more goals in the second half.
The fans are already gelling into a rambunctious soccer crowd, becoming more intense as the game became more physical, and working the referees hard. Late in the game, referees stopped the game to have the crowd warned, which naturally drew more boos.
Ilwaco fell to 0-2 with the loss.
