Andrew Goodwin coached the Ilwaco girls through their fall season. As spring looms, he is ready for his boys team to take to the pitch.
Covid disrupted soccer in 2020 like all other sports, but the IHS boys did manage to play a shortened season in spring 2021.
“We haven’t played in this league since spring 2019, but Hoquiam and Forks have had strong teams in the past,” said Goodwin, when asked to gaze into his crystal ball. “Very excited for a full season with a strong group of returning and new players.”
As many as 25 may suit up, including several returning players. Strong student-athletes from basketball will play alongside 2B state cross country repeat champion Daniel Quintana. Other seniors are goalkeeper Chance Bair-Kingsland, Jaden Turner at forward, and Sam Glenn and Joey Fitzgerald joining Quintana in midfield.
Beckett Turner, a sophomore, will be a presence in midfield or as a forward, as will junior basketball teammate Alex West. Three other sophomores will figure in the coach’s plans, Tristan Katelnikoff in midfield and Deacon Stoddard and Vicente Bautista in defense.
Ilwaco begins the spring campaign mid-March and hosts new regional opponents Eatonville March 18. Significant bus time looms, too, with trips to Forks March 23 and Tenino May 4.
