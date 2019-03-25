SOUTH BEND – Jose Delgado scored two goals, including the game-winner with six minutes left, and added two assists in the Raymond-South Bend Riptides' 5-4 victory over Ilwaco Monday, March 25. Ilwaco came back to tie the game after trailing 4-1 late in the first half.
Forward Jaden Turner got out on the break repeatedly and scored both Ilwaco's first-half goals, the second coming with about four minutes left in the half to get Ilwaco back in the game at 4-2 going into halftime. The Riptides had seemingly broken the game open with three goals in a span of fourteen minutes.
Turner continued his playmaking in the second half. In the 52nd minute, he pushed the bull up-field and passed to Ethan Personius, who dribbled the rest of the way and scored to cut the lead to 4-3. Momentum was now with Ilwaco. John Glenn followed with a steal and drew a penalty kick. Ilwaco did not score right away off that kick. But in the 54th minute Turner made another charge off a Personius pass and drew a wall of defenders. That let Brandon Duke sprint open down the right wing, where the ball came to him and he took it in for an easy score to tie the game.
Ilwaco had several more scoring chances but missed a few shots, both before and after Delgado's game-winner.
