At Ilwaco, Craig Eyestone is eager to get started.
“I am excited to get back to ‘almost normal’ after the last couple of years,” said Eyestone, head coach for Fishermen softball. “I am looking forward to being outside, assuming the weather cooperates, and seeing how the team comes together.”
With bats silenced in 2020, Ilwaco’s curtailed 2021 excursions were unsatisfying.
“We did place high enough in league to make it into the District 4 tournament, however, we didn’t place,” Eyestone said.
About 19 have signed up, but the coach noted that they usually lose a few once practices start.
Because of this, eighth graders will be allowed to play varsity. This has proved an excellent strategy in girls sports, including wrestling and soccer.
“We have a couple of seniors this year that I expect to contribute to our success: Lindsy Agee and Kaysha Candinha,” said the coach. “Lindsy has been playing on the varsity team for the high school since her freshman year, except for 2020 (covid). She bats well and can play almost any position.
“Kaysha has missed the last couple of years, but I expect her to make an impact. She has a good swing and has a long reach. These seniors will be leaders that the younger players can look up to.”
Juniors Miette Chlouber, Olivia McKinstry and Justyce Patana impress the coach. “Miette can be dangerous at bat and she will spend time behind the plate catching. Olivia is also dangerous at the stick and can play multiple positions in the infield, including pitching. Justyce has good speed and I expect to see her on base a lot this year. She will also assist on the mound and will be playing in the infield.”
Kaitlyn Banuet and Emalie Weidner, also from the junior class, earned letters last year. “Their experience will help the squad,” Eyestone said. “In addition, we have various newcomers to this year's program. I look forward to seeing the effect they can make this year.
Eyestone predicts a strong league and offered this analysis:
“Forks played in the District championship game last year. They transferred from 1A to 2B last year. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley is historically
pretty tough. They played in the state championship game in 2019, placed third in state in 2018 and won state in 2017.”
It is not clear whether Ocosta will continue its strong tradition. It went to the state tournament from 2017-2019 and played in the district tournament last year.
Other northern neighbors are improving. “Raymond is an up-and-coming program that is getting better every year,” the coach said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.