Kylee Tarabochia went 3 for 5 with a triple, Lily Harman was 3 for 4 with a triple, and Hailey Weston had a pair of hard singles to go 2 for 3 as Naselle beat Ilwaco 11-3 Friday.
For Ilwaco, Arianna Bell was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Jaymie Patana also went 2 for 3 despite being robbed of a hit by Mia Watson's diving catch in right.
Harman, playing first base, turned a 1-3-2 double-play to end the fifth inning; catcher Kylee Tarabochia finished off with a tag of Patana.
Brynn Tarabochia struck out eight batters and walked three in seven innings.
