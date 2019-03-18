Ilwaco dropped its season opener 13-7 against Seaside Monday.
Gracie Barnett started on the mound for the Fishermen, striking out seven and allowing one hit in four innings. Ilwaco led 7-5 in the fifth before Seaside rallied.
Kaytlenn Whelden tripled and doubled for Ilwaco, and Emma Brundage went 2 for 2.
