TACOMA — Jace Linthakhan is an effervescent high school freshman who doesn’t hide his emotion.
When he is happy, he smiles.
And when he is on the wrestling mat, he concentrates hard. And sometimes, the pain shows on his face.
Linthakhan qualified for the WIAA 2B state championships in his first year as a wrestler. That delighted his coaches, Larry Kemmer and Frank Womack, who accompanied him and two teammates to wrestling’s hallowed ground at the Tacoma Dome.
Linthakhan qualified in the 106-pound category, the smallest weight division. But his coach said he weighs somewhat less than that, putting him at a disadvantage against more bulky opponents. “He is giving up 14 pounds,” Kemmer said. “For a first-time wrestler to come into state — not many people can do that. He had some tough kids. And this means he is in the top 12 at 106 pounds.”
In his first match, Linthakhan and Darrington eighth-grader Creed Wright spent considerable time sizing each other up before locking into a close-quarters grapple on the mat. Wright earned the pin early in the contest.
In his second, Linthakhan and Spencer Duty, a sophomore from Selkirk High School, also sized each other up for a while before engaging. The Ranger led by 5-0 after the first period. In the second, the score was at 10-2 when Duty pinned the IHS athlete with three seconds remaining.
Despite the losses, Linthakhan is eager to continue.
“This was my first year wrestling, so it was a new experience for me,” the freshman said. “I’m definitely really happy that I was able to wrestle at state.”
He said the season-long experience was rewarding. I had a lot of fun and wish I had done it earlier … and I will be back.”
Teammate Wade Smith had advanced to regionals as a freshman and then traveled state in 2022 to support teammate Chris Lake in his final high school appearance. This year, Smith qualified for state in the 138-pound division.
He faced Jonathan Jones, a senior from Kittitas. Although Jones was racking up points, Smith forced his way back onto his feet in the second period. A blood protocol break gave both wrestlers a chance for a breather, and afterward Smith did well to avoid being pinned. Jones won 16-1 with a nearfall in the final period.
Smith’s second bout was against freshman Jameson Davis of Selkirk. It was scoreless through two evenly contested periods, but Davis executed a couple of escapes late in the contest and prevailed 6-2 on points.
Kemmer was pleased with Smith’s progress. “He is coming along, and to make it as a sophomore at any level is good,” he said. “He has the experience now he has been here. Next year we will try to keep him down in the weights rather than up, and see where it takes us.”
Smith acknowledged his season had ups and downs, but like Linthakhan, he is eager to return.
“Last year as a freshman I came with the team to cheer our one guy,” he said. “That motivated me a lot to come this year. And I finally got here. I can’t wait to come back and win it eventually, somehow.”
• Two Ilwaco athletes qualified for state as alternates, but did not wrestle. They were Luis Mendez at 120 pounds and Yunior Bautista Cruz (126).
