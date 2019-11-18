Ilwaco’s Sophia Marsh was named first team All-Pacific League after leading Ilwaco to a 6-3 record in league play, meaning she was one of the top 12 players in a ten-team league. Abby Knopski made second team.
Kylie Gray, Tiana Ramsey, Sabrina Lessenden and Alyssa Marsh were all Honorable Mention.
Ocosta’s Emily Snider and Layne Martin were league co-MVPs after leading the Wildcats to a second-place finish. League champ Willapa Valley placed four players on first team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.