Ilwaco lineman Bryan Sparks was named first team All-Coastal Division on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Dylan Simonson made the second team offense as a running back and second team defense as a defensive back.
Michael Rodda was a second team offensive lineman and Honorable Mention defensive lineman. Brady Vinsonhaler was a second team running back. Parker Kaech was a second teamdefensive back and Honorable Mention kick returner.
Kaech, Trevor Hutson and Jackson Wilkin were all Honorable Mention running backs. Llinebacker Keegan Kemmer and defensive back Tanner Brasket were on the Honorable Mention defense.
